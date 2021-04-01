Advertisement

Public invited to discuss proposed Salt Creek Neighborhood improvements

Avoid Lansing Road and 496 this weekend. The bridge over the road will be closed until Monday.
Avoid Lansing Road and 496 this weekend. The bridge over the road will be closed until Monday.(Courtesy image)
By Jon Taylor
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools and the City of Lincoln invite the public to a meeting April 8 about several proposed improvement projects in the South Salt Creek Neighborhood near Park Middle School and adjacent Cooper Park at Eighth and “F” streets. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the library at Park Middle School, 855 S. Eighth Street. The public may park on the south side of the building and enter through Door 1.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn about the following projects:

  • Improvements to Cooper Park, including a new shared playfield with Park Middle School
  • Improvements to Park Middle School, including a new access drive
  • Renovation of South Eighth Street, including additional on-street parking adjacent to Cooper Park

Representatives of Lincoln Parks and Recreation, Lincoln Public Schools, and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will be present to share information and answer questions. Seating will be socially distanced and masks will be required.

Additional information is available at lincoln.ne.gov/SouthSaltCreekProjects. For more information about parks, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraskan suffered “significant medical event” after vaccination; Investigation begins
The latest information on how to find a COVID-19 vaccine in Nebraska
Every adult in Nebraska can get a COVID Vaccine; Here’s how
LSO investigating road rage incident on Hwy 77
A nurse treats a COVID-19 patient in Bryan Health's COVID-19 isolation unit.
“We’re getting anxious,” Bryan Health nurses urge community to remain vigilant
A Union Pacific train derailed Wednesday afternoon in Gibbon.
Train derailment in Gibbon

Latest News

The hires include General Manager Jason Rathe, Assistant General Manager Derek Engelbart,...
Huskers Athletic Partners announces four hires
New Stingray Beach opens at Omaha zoo
Omaha zoo previews new permanent home for Stingray Beach
Lincoln Fire & Rescue
LFR crews save dog stuck inside east Lincoln home during fire
Grady Lee Mabry Jr.
LPD officers flagged down following assault inside an apartment