Public invited to discuss proposed Salt Creek Neighborhood improvements

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools and the City of Lincoln invite the public to a meeting April 8 about several proposed improvement projects in the South Salt Creek Neighborhood near Park Middle School and adjacent Cooper Park at Eighth and “F” streets. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the library at Park Middle School, 855 S. Eighth Street. The public may park on the south side of the building and enter through Door 1.

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and learn about the following projects:

Improvements to Cooper Park, including a new shared playfield with Park Middle School

Improvements to Park Middle School, including a new access drive

Renovation of South Eighth Street, including additional on-street parking adjacent to Cooper Park

Representatives of Lincoln Parks and Recreation, Lincoln Public Schools, and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities will be present to share information and answer questions. Seating will be socially distanced and masks will be required.

Additional information is available at lincoln.ne.gov/SouthSaltCreekProjects. For more information about parks, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.