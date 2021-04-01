LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire near 17th & D Streets Thursday morning.

The call came in just after 5:40 a.m., over two hours after a report of a fire at the same location just before 3:20 a.m.

Acting Fire Chief Dave Engler tells 10/11 NOW the first fire was outside the building and didn’t migrate inside. The second fire was discovered inside one of the apartments.

LFR says the building was undergoing renovations and that there wasn’t supposed to be anyone inside. Those who were inside were supposed to be out by 12:00 a.m. Thursday.

Chief Engler says crews made entry into the building, found the fire in the apartment of origin and extinguished it pretty quickly.

A 10/11 NOW reporter at the scene says the building in question was evacuated. Avoid 17th Street between A and G Streets.

LFR says the cause of both fires and the amount of damage done is all under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates.

