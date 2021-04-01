U.S. Honor Flag honors Herrera family

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The U.S. Honor Flag, part of The Honor Network, was in Lincoln Wednesday to honor the family of the late LPD Investigator Mario Herrera.

Lincoln Police posted photos on their Twitter page showing the special visit.

“Since 2001, the USHF has paid tribute to those who have lost their lives in the line of duty protecting our lives, and our country,” according to the USHF’s Twitter account. The flag has traveled over seven million miles in that time.

The photos show an LPD motorcycle escort outside the Hall of Justice at 10th & Lincoln Mall, as well as members of the Herrera family wearing custom gloves presented to them. Those gloves only touch the flag once, then are presented to the family as a gift from USHF.

