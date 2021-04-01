Warming trend continues through the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Below average temperatures have been with us since Tuesday. That will change beginning Friday as above average temperatures return to the area. Dry conditions look to continue for a few more days. Rain could return as early as Easter Sunday.

We began the month of April with cold, well below average temperatures across the area. Lincoln tied the record low temperature of 17 that was first set on April 1, 1899. Tonight will not be as cold despite mainly clear skies. It is going to be breezy with south-southeast winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. That combination of stronger winds and more moisture in the atmosphere is why it will not be as cold Friday morning. It should be mainly sunny, warmer and windy Friday with highs in the 70s and south winds at 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

Saturday looks to be a little better than Sunday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s to around 80 and not as windy with variable winds at 5 to 15 mph. It is going to be warm Easter Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Breezy conditions should return and there is a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm late afternoon and into the evening.

Better chances for rain are in the forecast for next week as a cold front and upper level trough move into the region. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday and Tuesday while scattered showers and maybe a few isolated thunderstorms could be in the area Wednesday and Thursday. Each day looks to be breezy with highs in the low to mid 80s again Monday cooling back to the mid to upper 60s by Thursday.

