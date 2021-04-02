10/11 gets to know Lincoln’s nominee for fire chief, Dave Engler

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Earlier this week, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird tapped acting Chief Dave Engler to take over the job permanently.

10/11 NOW sat down with Engler to talk about the opportunity.

“The answer was obviously yes,” Engler said. “I enjoy it. I enjoy the different aspects of the job. I’m thrilled at this opportunity.”

Engler started his career with Lincoln Fire and Rescue in 1996, spending 25 years climbing the ranks of LFR. Though he said his love of the fire service goes back as far as he can remember.

“I grew up wanting to be a firefighter,” Engler said. “I was pretty much born with a fire helmet on.”

Over the years, Engler has served as a firefighter, paramedic, captain and then battalion chief. He said serving as chief was never part of his plan, but he saw the impact former Chief Michael Despain had on the department, and with the encouragement of his peers, wanted to take on the job.

“I’m really glad I took that step because it’s very fulfilling so far and I’m sure it will be as I move forward,” he said.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, praising the work Engler has done over the last four months as acting chief.

“I’ve really appreciated his creative problem solving and tackling issues with long term planning that will benefit Lincoln Fire and Rescue and the community at large,” Gaylor Baird said.

But he said it will also bring challenges. One of the big ones is keeping up with the city’s growth.

“We’ve added fire stations and I’m thankful we were able to do that, but we have to keep up so we don’t fall behind,” Engler said.

He said over the years, the department has been catching up on getting more fire stations and new apparatus after falling behind and he wants to stop that cycle.

“There’s always that desire not to spend money,” Engler said. “But when you hold off and hold off and hold off, you end up having to spend more. My goal is to find a balance.”

Engler also said he plans to stick around after both his predecessors left their roles as Chief less than four years into the job.

“I love the fire service,” Engler said. “I love the city of Lincoln and I’m here to serve. I’ve been doing it for 25 years and I want to keep that up. It’s important to me that we continue to provide the outstanding service we provide and hope to make improvements to do it even better.”

Engler will be introduced to the city council on April 12, there will be a vote on April 19 and if approved, Engler will begin his duties officially on April 29.

