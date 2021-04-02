Advertisement

Above average temperatures this weekend

By Brandon Rector
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The warming trend continues into this weekend with more well above average temperatures expected. There is a small chance of rain for part of the area late Easter Sunday. Better rain chances are in the forecast for next week.

The first half of the weekend may be better than the second half due to lighter winds. Saturday will be mostly sunny, mild and dry with variable winds at 5 to 15 mph. Easter Sunday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm and breezy with south winds at 10 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. There is a 10 to 20% percent chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in South Central and Southeast Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeast Kansas. A strong or maybe even severe storm can’t be completely ruled out.

Well above average temperatures are in the forecast for the first half of the weekend.
Well above average temperatures are in the forecast for the first half of the weekend.(KOLN)
Easter Sunday will be warm. For some locations, this could be the warmest day of the year so far.
Easter Sunday will be warm. For some locations, this could be the warmest day of the year so far.(KOLN)

Monday should be partly cloudy, warm and breezy. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will be a little higher as a cold front moves into the region. That front should move through the area Monday night through Tuesday bringing an even higher chance of showers and thunderstorms. A storm system will also be moving slowly through the region Tuesday through Thursday so the chance of rain will continue for the middle of next week. High temperatures should cool down from the 80s on Monday to the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday. The first half of next week should be breezy as well.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraskan suffered “significant medical event” after vaccination; Investigation begins
Firefighters at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire at 17th & D Streets.
LPD & LFR investigating apartment fire near 17th & D as arson
The latest information on how to find a COVID-19 vaccine in Nebraska
Every adult in Nebraska can get a COVID Vaccine; Here’s how
Twenty-eight state senators sent a joint letter to Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt about...
Senators issue letter opposing proposed health standards
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Latest News

The warming trend continues this weekend.
Brandon's Friday Evening Forecast
Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 70s to near 80° on Friday.
Friday Forecast: Warm and Breezy with High Fire Danger!
Sunny, warm, and windy for Friday afternoon.
Bill's Friday Afternoon Forecast
Sunshine, warm, and breezy weather for Friday.
Bill's Friday Morning Forecast