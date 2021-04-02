Above average temperatures this weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The warming trend continues into this weekend with more well above average temperatures expected. There is a small chance of rain for part of the area late Easter Sunday. Better rain chances are in the forecast for next week.

The first half of the weekend may be better than the second half due to lighter winds. Saturday will be mostly sunny, mild and dry with variable winds at 5 to 15 mph. Easter Sunday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm and breezy with south winds at 10 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. There is a 10 to 20% percent chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in South Central and Southeast Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeast Kansas. A strong or maybe even severe storm can’t be completely ruled out.

Well above average temperatures are in the forecast for the first half of the weekend. (KOLN)

Easter Sunday will be warm. For some locations, this could be the warmest day of the year so far. (KOLN)

Monday should be partly cloudy, warm and breezy. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will be a little higher as a cold front moves into the region. That front should move through the area Monday night through Tuesday bringing an even higher chance of showers and thunderstorms. A storm system will also be moving slowly through the region Tuesday through Thursday so the chance of rain will continue for the middle of next week. High temperatures should cool down from the 80s on Monday to the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday. The first half of next week should be breezy as well.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.