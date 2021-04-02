Friday Forecast: Warm and Breezy with High Fire Danger!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After some seasonal and seasonally cool weather to finish March and start April, temperatures will be ramping up as we head into the Easter weekend as a ridge of high pressure aloft will allow temperatures to soar into the 70s and 80s over the coming days with plenty of sunshine and mainly weather.

For Friday, strong winds and high fire danger will headline the forecast. South winds are expected to be strong throughout most of the day, with south winds gusting between 30 and 40 MPH through most of the day.

Strong south winds are expected across much of eastern Nebraska on Friday with wind gusts between 30 and 40 MPH possible. (KOLN)

In combination with the strong winds, our recent run of dry weather and low relative humidity values by Friday afternoon will lead to enhanced fire danger. Red Flag Warnings are in place across a good portion of the state from 12 PM to 8 PM on Friday. If you can avoid outdoor burning on Friday, please do so as any fires that start could spread very quickly.

Dry and breezy conditions will lead to enhanced fire danger across a good portion of the state on Friday. (KOLN)

Along with the high fire danger across our area, you may notice hazy skies through the day on Friday as smoke from prescribed burns across parts of eastern Kansas is forecast to filter into eastern Nebraska through the day today. The strong winds should help mix out some of the smoke, but if you’re sensitive to smoke in the air, it will be something you’ll likely notice over the next few days.

Sunshine and warm weather are also on tap for the day on Friday thanks to a ridge of high pressure aloft. Look for highs this afternoon into the 70s to near 80° - well above average for early April.

Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 70s to near 80° on Friday. (KOLN)

Mainly sunny skies are expected for Friday. (KOLN)

The warm and dry weather should continue into the Easter weekend with highs into the 80s expected by Easter Sunday. The warm weather will spill over into next week, but with chances for showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast as the upper level ridge aloft finally breaks down and a more active pattern develops. We should see temperatures early next week in the low to mid 80s, cooling back to the low to mid 60s by the end of the week. Breezy winds are expected throughout much of next week.

Warm and dry weather is forecast through the holiday weekend before shower and thunderstorm chances return to the forecast next week. (KOLN)

