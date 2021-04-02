Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A gorgeous weekend is shaping up in the Capital City and if you’re looking for something to do, check out Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Lincoln Children’s Museum Presents Garden’s Growing Day Camp

What’s it take to get a garden growing? Not a whole lot...and so much more than you think! You will be talking about and learning the basics of gardening and horticulture, and you’ll also look at all the down and dirty jobs created by this thing we call flora. And to top it all off, you’ll create a prehistoric dinosaur garden!

Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; $45 for members, $60 for non-members

More info: HERE

April Foolish! A Gato Comedy Showcase

You don’t want to miss Lincoln’s best comedy experience, The Gato Comedy Showcase. Gato Comedy Syndicate welcomes from McAllen, Texas, funny man Freddy G featuring Mr. Z, Jeremy Peterson and Arnezzy. The show will be hosted by “El Gato” Felix lzel. Get ready to laugh! Also, stick around after the show for the after party.

Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; Online: $13.5, at the door: $16

More info: HERE

Bunny Hop Craft Fair

Hop on over to this craft fair. There will be dozens of vendors and food trucks. The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance from 11 am-1 pm. To see the complete listings of vendors, please visit their Facebook page.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Try Archery

Want to see what archery is all about? Never held a bow before? Not sure where to begin? Try Archery is your place to start! This easy-going program covers basic range rules and procedures, along with starter techniques. Participants get to fling arrows on their very first visit!

Saturday 1-2 p.m.; $10 per person

More info: HERE

Men’s Gymnastics Big Ten Championships

The Huskers return to competition this weekend! Don’t miss this opportunity to be in the stands as your Huskers take on the very best the conference has to offer in the Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics Championships.

Saturday 7 p.m.; $10

More info: HERE

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.