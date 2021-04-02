Advertisement

HS Baseball Scoreboard (April 1)

High school baseball highlights and scores from Thursday
By Dan Corey
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Baseball scores courtesy: NSAA

Bennington 5, Bellevue East 1

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 10, Adams Central 0

Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 22, Omaha Bryan 1

Gretna 11, Omaha Northwest 1

Lincoln East 14, Kearney 4

Lincoln Pius X 2, Creighton Preparatory School 1

Millard South 14, Papillion-LaVista 11

Papillion-LaVista South 14, Omaha Burke 4

Plattsmouth 6, Auburn 2

Ralston 12, Lincoln Northeast 2

Wayne 24, Crete 4

