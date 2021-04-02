HS Baseball Scoreboard (April 1)
High school baseball highlights and scores from Thursday
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -
Baseball scores courtesy: NSAA
Bennington 5, Bellevue East 1
Central City/Fullerton/Centura 10, Adams Central 0
Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy 22, Omaha Bryan 1
Gretna 11, Omaha Northwest 1
Lincoln East 14, Kearney 4
Lincoln Pius X 2, Creighton Preparatory School 1
Millard South 14, Papillion-LaVista 11
Papillion-LaVista South 14, Omaha Burke 4
Plattsmouth 6, Auburn 2
Ralston 12, Lincoln Northeast 2
Wayne 24, Crete 4
