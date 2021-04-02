HS Soccer Scoreboard (April 1)
High school soccer highlights and scores from Thursday
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -
Soccer scores courtesy: NSAA
BOYS
Fremont 2, Lincoln Northeast 1
Gretna 5, Omaha Central 1
Lexington 5, North Platte 1
Millard North 2, Omaha Northwest 1
Nebraska City 1, Conestoga 0
Norris 1, Elkhorn 0
Omaha Burke 1, Lincoln Pius X 0
Papillion-LaVista South 3, Omaha Benson 0
Ralston 2, Plattsmouth 0
York 3, Northwest 1
GIRLS
Bennington 13, Schuyler 0
Blair 2, Waverly 1 (SO)
Crete 2, Seward 1
Grand Island 1, Hastings 0 (SO)
Lincoln East 9, Norfolk 0
Lincoln Pius X 2, Lincoln North Star 0
Lincoln Southwest 1, Columbus 0
Norris 4, Elkhorn 0
North Platte 5, Lexington 0
Northwest 2, York 0
Omaha Burke 8, Omaha North 0
Omaha Central 1, Millard South 0
Omaha Marian 4, Omaha South 0
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.