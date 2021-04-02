Advertisement

HS Soccer Scoreboard (April 1)

High school soccer highlights and scores from Thursday
By Dan Corey
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Soccer scores courtesy: NSAA

BOYS

Fremont 2, Lincoln Northeast 1

Gretna 5, Omaha Central 1

Lexington 5, North Platte 1

Millard North 2, Omaha Northwest 1

Nebraska City 1, Conestoga 0

Norris 1, Elkhorn 0

Omaha Burke 1, Lincoln Pius X 0

Papillion-LaVista South 3, Omaha Benson 0

Ralston 2, Plattsmouth 0

York 3, Northwest 1

GIRLS

Bennington 13, Schuyler 0

Blair 2, Waverly 1 (SO)

Crete 2, Seward 1

Grand Island 1, Hastings 0 (SO)

Lincoln East 9, Norfolk 0

Lincoln Pius X 2, Lincoln North Star 0

Lincoln Southwest 1, Columbus 0

Norris 4, Elkhorn 0

North Platte 5, Lexington 0

Northwest 2, York 0

Omaha Burke 8, Omaha North 0

Omaha Central 1, Millard South 0

Omaha Marian 4, Omaha South 0

