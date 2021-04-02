Advertisement

Huskers set to host Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics Championships

(Ellis Wiltsey)
By 10/11 NOW and Nebraska Athletics
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The No. 4 Huskers are set for the Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics Championships which will take place at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. This is the first time Nebraska has hosted the event since 2014 and the first-time ever at PBA. All seven teams competing in the Big Ten Championships are currently ranked in the top 10 in the NCAA.

NU finished the regular season at Iowa in a close meet, falling to the Hawkeyes, 406.650-406.700. Despite the loss, the Huskers claimed the event titles on five of the six events.

Sam Phillips claimed the floor title after notching a 14.30. Evan Kriley, matching his career-high score of 14.10, earned the pommel horse title. Dylan Young claimed the rings title with a career-high score of 13.90. Evan Hymanson earned his second parallel bars title of the season with a 13.95. Dillan King, earning a career-high score of 14.20, claimed the high bar title.

Michigan is coming to the Big Ten Championships as the No. 1-ranked team in the conference and are the 2021 regular season champions. Leading the Wolverines is sophomore Paul Juda who was named the 2021 Big Ten Gymnast of the Year and currently leads the NCAA in the all-around with an average score of 83.64. Senior Cameron Bock is also a gymnast to watch as he is the second-ranked gymnast in the all-around with an average score of 82.34. Both are members of the USA Senior National Team.

Along with Bock and Juda, senior Shane Wiskus of Minnesota is also a member of the USA Senior National Team and will be competing at the Big Ten Championships.

No. 5 Ohio State follows Michigan and is a competitor for the team title. The Buckeyes are led by junior all-around gymnast Jesse Tyndall, brother of Husker gymnast Mitch Tyndall.

No. 6 Penn State, No. 7 Illinois, No. 8 Iowa and No. 9 Minnesota will also be tough competitors for the team title.

Fans can follow @NebraskaMensGym on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for live updates during the meet. The meet will also be on the Big Ten Network at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraskan suffered “significant medical event” after vaccination; Investigation begins
Firefighters at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire at 17th & D Streets.
LPD & LFR investigating apartment fire near 17th & D as arson
The latest information on how to find a COVID-19 vaccine in Nebraska
Every adult in Nebraska can get a COVID Vaccine; Here’s how
Twenty-eight state senators sent a joint letter to Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt about...
Senators issue letter opposing proposed health standards
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Latest News

Well above average temperatures are in the forecast for the first half of the weekend.
Above average temperatures this weekend
Acting Chief Dave Engler has been nominated to take on the job full time by Lincoln Mayor...
10/11 gets to know Lincoln’s nominee for fire chief, Dave Engler
Lincoln Boys Choir Auditions
Lincoln Boys Choir Auditions
Benjamin Brahmer, a tight end from Pierce High School, has committed to the Nebraska football...
Pierce High School tight end commits to Huskers