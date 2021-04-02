Huskers set to host Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics Championships

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The No. 4 Huskers are set for the Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics Championships which will take place at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. This is the first time Nebraska has hosted the event since 2014 and the first-time ever at PBA. All seven teams competing in the Big Ten Championships are currently ranked in the top 10 in the NCAA.

NU finished the regular season at Iowa in a close meet, falling to the Hawkeyes, 406.650-406.700. Despite the loss, the Huskers claimed the event titles on five of the six events.

Sam Phillips claimed the floor title after notching a 14.30. Evan Kriley, matching his career-high score of 14.10, earned the pommel horse title. Dylan Young claimed the rings title with a career-high score of 13.90. Evan Hymanson earned his second parallel bars title of the season with a 13.95. Dillan King, earning a career-high score of 14.20, claimed the high bar title.

Michigan is coming to the Big Ten Championships as the No. 1-ranked team in the conference and are the 2021 regular season champions. Leading the Wolverines is sophomore Paul Juda who was named the 2021 Big Ten Gymnast of the Year and currently leads the NCAA in the all-around with an average score of 83.64. Senior Cameron Bock is also a gymnast to watch as he is the second-ranked gymnast in the all-around with an average score of 82.34. Both are members of the USA Senior National Team.

Along with Bock and Juda, senior Shane Wiskus of Minnesota is also a member of the USA Senior National Team and will be competing at the Big Ten Championships.

No. 5 Ohio State follows Michigan and is a competitor for the team title. The Buckeyes are led by junior all-around gymnast Jesse Tyndall, brother of Husker gymnast Mitch Tyndall.

No. 6 Penn State, No. 7 Illinois, No. 8 Iowa and No. 9 Minnesota will also be tough competitors for the team title.

Fans can follow @NebraskaMensGym on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for live updates during the meet. The meet will also be on the Big Ten Network at 7:00 p.m. CT.

