Lincoln businesses partake in April Fools jokes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Either you love or you hate April Fools Day. The unofficial holiday isn’t for everyone, but some Lincoln businesses got creative hoping to get a laugh out of customers.

The Warm Cookie is a family-owned business. Sharice Kucera and her husband took over last year. This is their first time celebrating April Fool’s Day as owners.

“We all like April Fool’s Day and we all like playing pranks,” Kucera said.

Twenty lucky customers got a box full of broccoli instead of the sweet-smelling cookies courtesy of family or friends wanting to prank them.

“It was really fun taking those phone calls and really fun knowing that you’re helping them prank somebody,” Kucera said.

Meanwhile downtown at Boiler Brewing Company, this April Fool’s Day is also their five-year anniversary.

“In five years we’ve made 700-800 individual beers, ciders, meads, and seltzers,” said Thad Aerts. “So we’re always looking for new things.”

For April Fool’s Day they posted five fictitious beers on social media with the intention of actually keeping 1.

“The one we actually made is called Hot Sauce Barrel-Aged Chili and Cinnamon Rolls pastry sour,” said Aerts. “It tastes like chili with a cinnamon roll dipped in it, but then on the rim of the glass we put cinnamon icing.”

After a struggling pandemic year, these businesses were eager have some fun.

“April 1st is near and dear to our hearts up and above April Fool’s Day,” said Aerts.

“Our staff has wanted to do it for a long time,” Kucera said. “We just thought this would be something to make people laugh and smile and brighten people’s day.”

The Warm Cookie also included a gift card for a dozen cookies in the box of broccoli, so it wasn’t all pranking. Boiler Brewing also decided to make two of the five April Fools beers. Both businesses say these are easily traditions in the making.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.