Advertisement

Lincoln church makes changes to Easter Sunday service

First Baptist Church-Lincoln plans to welcome people to worship this Easter.
First Baptist Church-Lincoln plans to welcome people to worship this Easter.(KOLN)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some Lincoln churches are preparing for Easter Sunday services, and COVID-19 is changing the way things will look for people who plan to attend. 10/11 NOW’s Kamri Sylve visited First Baptist Church-Lincoln to see how they’re getting ready for services.

It’ll look a little different from the start of the pandemic, which is a welcome change for people in the congregation.

Churches are always resilient during tough times, but without being able to meet in person, changes needed to be made. In 2020, members of First Baptist Church-Lincoln experienced Easter service virtually for the first time ever.

Since that time, churchgoers have been able to attend in person or over Zoom. They say this has been difficult, and it has taken flexibility from the entire congregation to experience God in new ways.

“It was disappointing for most people not to be able to worship together in person. [It’s] just a comfort thing and a tradition for them and their families. They were excited to try something new in the sense that we were still able to celebrate the resurrection,” said senior pastor Joy Martinez-Marshall.

While Pastor Martinez-Marshall tells 10/11 NOW having Easter service last year online wasn’t easy, she applauds the congregation for staying connected with God even through a pandemic.

With many Nebraskans getting vaccinated, Easter service returns to a bit of normalcy.

Pastor Martinez-Marshall’s first year leading an Easter Sunday service of the church was in 2020, which she did virtually.

While following all mask and social distancing protocols, Easter 2021, Pastor Martinez-Marshall says it’s important to the congregation to get back into the builiding, something they’ve been missing for over a year now.

Pastor Martinez-Marshall tells 10/11 many members of the church are at high risk, but many of them are now vaccinated. Members say the fact that they can come together once again and worship Sunday is giving them a source of light at the end of this tunnel.

“I have received multiple calls and text messages this week saying that they are just glad to be back in the building and excited to worship together and excited to feel something that is traditional and unique, which is important to their own spirituality and faith,” said Pastor Marshall-Martinez.

For those who aren’t comfortable coming into the church, Pastor Martinez-Marshall says they’ll continue to offer a virtual option.

If you’re looking for a church to attend on Easter, First Baptist Church-Lincoln is open to all. Their Easter service is taking place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The church is located on the corner of 13th and K downtown.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraskan suffered “significant medical event” after vaccination; Investigation begins
Firefighters at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire at 17th & D Streets.
LPD & LFR investigating apartment fire near 17th & D as arson
The latest information on how to find a COVID-19 vaccine in Nebraska
Every adult in Nebraska can get a COVID Vaccine; Here’s how
A Union Pacific train derailed Wednesday afternoon in Gibbon.
One line back up following train derailment in Gibbon
A nurse treats a COVID-19 patient in Bryan Health's COVID-19 isolation unit.
“We’re getting anxious,” Bryan Health nurses urge community to remain vigilant

Latest News

We like to share good news every Friday on 1011 This Morning. Post your pics on our Facebook...
10/11 This Morning's Good News Friday - 1011Now
Several things to check out this weekend around Lincoln in this week's Friday Fast Facts.
Friday Fast Facts: What's up this weekend - 1011Now
Meet Mamas! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now
Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 70s to near 80° on Friday.
Friday Forecast: Warm and Breezy with High Fire Danger!