Lincoln church makes changes to Easter Sunday service

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some Lincoln churches are preparing for Easter Sunday services, and COVID-19 is changing the way things will look for people who plan to attend. 10/11 NOW’s Kamri Sylve visited First Baptist Church-Lincoln to see how they’re getting ready for services.

It’ll look a little different from the start of the pandemic, which is a welcome change for people in the congregation.

Churches are always resilient during tough times, but without being able to meet in person, changes needed to be made. In 2020, members of First Baptist Church-Lincoln experienced Easter service virtually for the first time ever.

Since that time, churchgoers have been able to attend in person or over Zoom. They say this has been difficult, and it has taken flexibility from the entire congregation to experience God in new ways.

“It was disappointing for most people not to be able to worship together in person. [It’s] just a comfort thing and a tradition for them and their families. They were excited to try something new in the sense that we were still able to celebrate the resurrection,” said senior pastor Joy Martinez-Marshall.

While Pastor Martinez-Marshall tells 10/11 NOW having Easter service last year online wasn’t easy, she applauds the congregation for staying connected with God even through a pandemic.

With many Nebraskans getting vaccinated, Easter service returns to a bit of normalcy.

Pastor Martinez-Marshall’s first year leading an Easter Sunday service of the church was in 2020, which she did virtually.

While following all mask and social distancing protocols, Easter 2021, Pastor Martinez-Marshall says it’s important to the congregation to get back into the builiding, something they’ve been missing for over a year now.

Pastor Martinez-Marshall tells 10/11 many members of the church are at high risk, but many of them are now vaccinated. Members say the fact that they can come together once again and worship Sunday is giving them a source of light at the end of this tunnel.

“I have received multiple calls and text messages this week saying that they are just glad to be back in the building and excited to worship together and excited to feel something that is traditional and unique, which is important to their own spirituality and faith,” said Pastor Marshall-Martinez.

For those who aren’t comfortable coming into the church, Pastor Martinez-Marshall says they’ll continue to offer a virtual option.

If you’re looking for a church to attend on Easter, First Baptist Church-Lincoln is open to all. Their Easter service is taking place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The church is located on the corner of 13th and K downtown.

