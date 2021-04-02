Advertisement

Pierce High School tight end commits to Huskers

Benjamin Brahmer, a tight end from Pierce High School, has committed to the Nebraska football...
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A tight end from Pierce High School has committed to the Nebraska football team. Benjamin Brahmer made the announcement on his Twitter on Friday.

Brahmer is set to graduate from Pierce High School in 2023.

