Pierce High School tight end commits to Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A tight end from Pierce High School has committed to the Nebraska football team. Benjamin Brahmer made the announcement on his Twitter on Friday.

Brahmer is set to graduate from Pierce High School in 2023.

I am excited to announce I am officially committing to the University of Nebraska. I want to thank God for blessing me. I want to thank Coach Ruud, Coach Beckton, and Coach Frost for believing in me. I would like to thank my parents, grandparents and sisters for their support. pic.twitter.com/oozxpywt8j — Benjamin Brahmer (@BenjaminBrahmer) April 2, 2021

