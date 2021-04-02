Advertisement

Ricketts names new Nebraska Department of Insurance director

A health insurance lobbyist and former state official has been chosen as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Insurance.
(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A health insurance lobbyist and former state official has been chosen as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Insurance.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday that he has appointed Eric Dunning, of Omaha, to lead the state agency.

Dunning has been the director of government affairs for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska since 2013. He has more than 15 years of experience as an attorney for the Nebraska Department of Insurance, and advised agency leaders on legal matters relating to insurance regulations.

Dunning will start his new role on April 19 at a salary of $139,000. He replaces department director Bruce Ramge, who’s retiring this month as the state’s longest-serving insurance director.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraskan suffered “significant medical event” after vaccination; Investigation begins
Firefighters at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire at 17th & D Streets.
LPD & LFR investigating apartment fire near 17th & D as arson
The latest information on how to find a COVID-19 vaccine in Nebraska
Every adult in Nebraska can get a COVID Vaccine; Here’s how
Twenty-eight state senators sent a joint letter to Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt about...
Senators issue letter opposing proposed health standards
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed

Latest News

Gov. Ricketts (R-NE) said the new guidelines are politicized and some content is...
Public meeting on proposed health education standards
For more than 20 years, The Friendship Home has held a Stuff the Bus fundraiser to gather all...
The Friendship Home to hold second virtual Stuff the Bus fundraiser to help survivors
Temperatures are forecast to reach the low 70s to near 80° on Friday.
Friday Forecast: Warm and Breezy with High Fire Danger!
Lincoln church makes changes to Easter Sunday service