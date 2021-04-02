Advertisement

The Friendship Home to hold second virtual Stuff the Bus fundraiser to help survivors

For more than 20 years, The Friendship Home has held a Stuff the Bus fundraiser to gather all the supplies needed to serve their clients for an entire year. For the second year in a row the fundraiser is moving online.(KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Throughout the pandemic, domestic violence has become an even bigger concern with non-profits like the Friendship Home bracing for an increase in survivors needing services.

But over the next two weeks you can help.

The Friendship Home is holding its annual “Stuff the Bus” fundraiser, though for the second year in a row it’s happening online instead of in a StarTran bus parked outside a local store.

While the fundraiser looks different, the goal remains the same; to collect enough supplies like toiletries, bedding and more to serve their clients throughout the entire year.

“The families coming in have nothing and they’re here to rebuild their lives without domestic violence and it means so much for them to have these things and to be treated with dignity,” Dani Bryant, with The Friendship Home said.

The Friendship Home is hoping to raise $50,000, enough money to purchase all of the items that would typically be loaded into a bus in person. Instead, you can get on the Friendship Home website and make donations by choosing items you’d like to provide for families.

The fundraiser will run from April 5 to April 18. The donation link will go live on Monday here.

