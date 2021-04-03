Lincoln agency seeing demand for international travel due to vaccine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re feeling restless and itching for a trip the CDC set new guidelines Friday.

The CDC said vaccinated Americans can safely enjoy traveling again.

Via Van Bloom Travel said they’re getting nearly 70% more calls with the vaccine available then without the vaccine. One of their clients is finally going on a trip that’s been in the works since December of 2019.

Holly Kaiser has been working in travel for more than 40 years.

The pandemic year, to no surprise, was the worst.

“It was just such a depressing year, and travel died pretty much for four or five months,” said Holly Kaiser, Owner of Via Van Bloom Travel. “That lack of travel is now being slammed at us all at once.”

Kaiser said the game changer for traveling is the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As soon as people got vaccinated and felt comfortable they are ready to go,” said Kaiser. “They even pre-planned… saying they’ll be done by this date and want to go right after that.”

One of those eager to travel is Sheila Wissel and her family.

This trip was a Christmas gift back in 2019, and it’s on it’s third re-book.

Next week they’re heading down to the Dominican Republic.

Half of their party is vaccinated, which is important to Wissel since she lost a close friend to COVID.

“Being vaccinated certainly was a priority,” said Wissel. “I do take it very seriously especially when traveling. I feel more comfortable feeling vaccinated.”

After re-planning the trip multiple times and not traveling at all last year, they’re more than ready.

“We’re just super excited to get to go and just go anywhere at this point,” said Wissel.

The travel agency said international travel requests have boomed because people were less likely to leave the country during the pandemic.

They add there are still struggles with traveling such as constant airline schedule changes and certain countries or spots not being open yet, so patience is still key.

