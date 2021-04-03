Advertisement

Lincoln agency seeing demand for international travel due to vaccine

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re feeling restless and itching for a trip the CDC set new guidelines Friday.

The CDC said vaccinated Americans can safely enjoy traveling again.

Via Van Bloom Travel said they’re getting nearly 70% more calls with the vaccine available then without the vaccine. One of their clients is finally going on a trip that’s been in the works since December of 2019.

Holly Kaiser has been working in travel for more than 40 years.

The pandemic year, to no surprise, was the worst.

“It was just such a depressing year, and travel died pretty much for four or five months,” said Holly Kaiser, Owner of Via Van Bloom Travel. “That lack of travel is now being slammed at us all at once.”

Kaiser said the game changer for traveling is the COVID-19 vaccine.

“As soon as people got vaccinated and felt comfortable they are ready to go,” said Kaiser. “They even pre-planned… saying they’ll be done by this date and want to go right after that.”

One of those eager to travel is Sheila Wissel and her family.

This trip was a Christmas gift back in 2019, and it’s on it’s third re-book.

Next week they’re heading down to the Dominican Republic.

Half of their party is vaccinated, which is important to Wissel since she lost a close friend to COVID.

“Being vaccinated certainly was a priority,” said Wissel. “I do take it very seriously especially when traveling. I feel more comfortable feeling vaccinated.”

After re-planning the trip multiple times and not traveling at all last year, they’re more than ready.

“We’re just super excited to get to go and just go anywhere at this point,” said Wissel.

The travel agency said international travel requests have boomed because people were less likely to leave the country during the pandemic.

They add there are still struggles with traveling such as constant airline schedule changes and certain countries or spots not being open yet, so patience is still key.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Nebraskan suffered “significant medical event” after vaccination; Investigation begins
Firefighters at the scene of a two-alarm apartment fire at 17th & D Streets.
LPD & LFR investigating apartment fire near 17th & D as arson
The latest information on how to find a COVID-19 vaccine in Nebraska
Every adult in Nebraska can get a COVID Vaccine; Here’s how
Twenty-eight state senators sent a joint letter to Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt about...
Senators issue letter opposing proposed health standards

Latest News

Well above average temperatures are in the forecast for the first half of the weekend.
Above average temperatures this weekend
Acting Chief Dave Engler has been nominated to take on the job full time by Lincoln Mayor...
10/11 gets to know Lincoln’s nominee for fire chief, Dave Engler
Huskers set to host Big Ten Men’s Gymnastics Championships
Lincoln Boys Choir Auditions
Lincoln Boys Choir Auditions