LPD search for Endangered Missing Person

Austin Hayes, 34, was last seen near 23rd and A Streets on April 1 wearing a Philadelphia Eagles shirt.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police put out an alert for an Endangered Missing Person on Saturday. Austin Hayes, 34, was last seen near 23rd and A Streets on April 1 wearing a Philadelphia Eagles shirt.

According to LPD, Hayes wears his hair in a ponytail and no longer has a beard. He is 5′10 tall and 170 lbs. He left a care facility and has not taken his medication for three days.

If you have seen this person, please call 402-441-6000.

