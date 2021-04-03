Advertisement

LPD responds to stabbing near 16th and Q Streets

Police lights
Police lights(Associated Press)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police were called to 16th and Q Streets after a man was stabbed during a physical altercation Saturday morning.

According to LPD, the victim was amongst a group of individuals when a fight broke out at around 12:45 a.m. One of the individuals in the altercation pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim two to three times.

The victim remains in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

LPD is currently trying to locate the suspect. This is an ongoing investigation.

