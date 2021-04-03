Nebraska Earns 1-0 Regular Season Finale Win Over Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Gwen Lane scored the winning goal for the Huskers at Barbara Hibner Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the Nebraska women’s soccer team defeated Iowa, 1-0, in the regular season finale. The Huskers finish the regular season 2-5-3 and the Hawkeyes finish 2-8-1.

The freshman put the Huskers on the board in the 23rd minute, rebounding an Iowa save to score her first goal of her Husker career. The play started with a pass dropped into the box by Marissa Popoola that found Reagan Raabe. Raabe dished the ball off to Kenzie Coons, who took a shot from the top of the box that Iowa’s Macy Enneking got ahold of, only for Lane to collect and put in the back of the net.

Despite the Hawkeyes taking a 22-9 advantage in shots, Makinzie Short and the Husker defense totaled five saves on the day to preserve the clean sheet. Dakota Chan stopped a Hawkeye shot on the goal line in the 81st minute to keep Nebraska in the lead.

Lane’s goal ended a three-game scoring drought for the Huskers. She is the third Nebraska freshman to record a goal this season.

The win marks the first time since 2016 that Nebraska has defeated Iowa. The Huskers improve to 11-2-1 in the all-time series against the Hawkeyes and 8-1 against the team in Lincoln.

The Huskers will play next on Thursday, April 8 in the Big Ten Regional Weekend. Opponent, game time and location will be announced following the completion of the Big Ten regular season.

