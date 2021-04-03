Sunday Forecast: Sunshine, very warm weather for Easter Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jesus won’t be the only thing rising on Easter Sunday! Temperatures are forecast to rise well into the 80s for the Easter holiday with mostly sunny skies and blustery south winds.

Winds are expected to turn to the south as we head from Saturday night and into the day on Sunday which is expected to help pull some moisture and warmer temperatures into the coverage area for Sunday. After seeing high temperatures on Saturday in the upper 70s to low 80s, they should take another small step forward into the low to mid 80s on Sunday. Keep in mind, average high temperatures across the state in early April still generally sit in the upper 50s to low 60s, so we should be seeing temperatures that are about 20° to 25° above average. The forecast for Lincoln is a high of 85°, which you might think is close to a daily record but it’s actually not. The record high for April 4th is 94° set back in 1929. The warmest Easter Lincoln has ever seen was 92° set back on April 19th, 1987.

We should see sunny to mostly sunny skies for most of the day on Sunday, though as we head towards Sunday evening, increasing clouds are expected with the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm across parts of central and eastern Nebraska as a weak disturbance moves out of the Rockies.

There shouldn’t be much trouble for any Easter egg hunts through the day, as we most of the state should remain dry through most of the day with that chance for moisture holding off until later on Sunday evening. The one fly in the ointment will be some breezy south and southwest winds. They’re expected to increase to around 10 to 20 MPH by the afternoon with some wind gusts up to 30 MPH possible for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska.

More active weather is expected to headline the forecast as we head into the week next week as chances for showers and thunderstorms will begin to pick up. Our first chance next week will likely come Monday evening as a cold front slowly approaches the area. The best chances will likely come Tuesday evening and Tuesday night as the front pushes through the region. We could even see some strong to severe storms Tuesday evening as the front pushes through. Behind the front, we’ll see cooler weather for Wednesday and Thursday with chances for showers and t’storms lingering across the coverage area.

