Three arrested in meth operation

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After a lengthy investigation the Chase County Sheriff’s Office has three men in jail. The growing problem of the use and sale of methamphetamine has been the focus of area law enforcement for in Chase County and Hayes County and surrounding areas.

“The distribution of methamphetamine in Chase County will not be tolerated and the Sheriff’s Office will continue its efforts to curtail the sale and use of the drug. All residents are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office with any information you feel could be useful for law enforcement’s consideration.”

Over the course of the last 5 months, the Chase County Sheriff’s Office has conducted an investigation related to the distribution of methamphetamine in and around Chase County, encompassing the nearby village of Hamlet in Hayes County. The use and sale of methamphetamine in this region is a problem that is becoming increasingly difficult to address.

Despite this, the Sheriff’s Office, with the support of county officials, says it remains committed to mitigating this dangerous drug’s effects on the community. Chase County officials saying the investigation was productive and resulted in the Sheriff’s Office recovering approximately 396 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of roughly $35,640. A substantial amount of information was gathered, as well as small amounts of cocaine and other narcotics.

Following the investigation, the Chase Sheriff’s Office obtained arrest warrants for 3 individuals who were arrested on Friday, April 2nd, 2021 By Chase County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. Arrested were two Chase County residents:

Jesus “Chuy” Acuna (42) for the offenses of Possess (Meth) amphetamine 140+ grams ( Class 1b Felony), Conspiracy to Commit a Class 1 Felony (Class II Felony), and No Drug Tax Stamp (Class IV Felony) $1,000,000.00/10% bond.

Jesus “Chuy” Acuna arrested on various meth charges in Chase County. (Courtesy Photo)

Russell T. Mann (44) for the offenses of Possess (Meth) amphetamine 28-139 grams (2 counts/ Class 1C Felonies), Conspiracy to Commit a Class 1 Felony (Class II Felony), and No Drug Tax Stamp (2 Counts/ Class IV Felonies). $500,000.00/10% bond.

Russell T. Mann arrested on various meth charges in Chase County. (Courtesy Photo)

Also arrested was Jeffrey A Lytle (36) for the offense of Conspiracy to Commit a Class 1 Felony (Class II Felony). $500,000.00/10% bond. Lytle is a Hayes County resident and was apprehended by the Hayes County Sheriff, Chase County Deputies, along with assistance from a Nebraska Game and Parks Officer.

Jeffrey A Lytle arrested on various meth charges in Chase County area. (Courtesy Photo)

