Gov. Ricketts receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, encourages Nebraskans to sign up

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Governor Pete Ricketts received his first vaccine Saturday afternoon.

“I’m feeling great. It’s exciting to be able to get the vaccine,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts.

He received the Pfizer vaccine at Nebraska Medicine’s testing and vaccination site in Millard. Governor Ricketts says he is feeling hopeful after his first of two doses.

“It really does take a weight off of worrying about if I get coronavirus, am I going to be one of the folks that have a severe reaction? By getting the vaccine and getting those antibodies built up I know that I am going to be protected against severe reactions,” said Gov. Ricketts.

Governor Ricketts is encouraging Nebraskans to sign up for the vaccine. He also says the state is working hard to allocate more vaccines to urban areas of the state in need.

“As a state, we are reallocating vaccine from areas of lower demand to areas of higher demand, like in our urban areas. And certainly, we want people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible so please look at your pharmacy or local health department, look for those opportunities to get in and get vaccinated,” said Gov. Ricketts.

