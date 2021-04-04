Huskers have win-streak snapped at Illinois

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - Ryan Hampe’s two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth broke an 8-8 deadlock, as Illinois snapped Nebraska’s seven-game win steak with a 10-8 victory Saturday night.

The Huskers (12-5) belted four homers and battled back from 5-1 and 8-6 deficits, only to see the hosts regain the lead for good.

The rubber match is Sunday at Noon (CT)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.