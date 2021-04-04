Huskers’ opponent announced in NCAA Volleyball Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska volleyball team will play the winner of Texas State and Utah Valley in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, as the Huskers are in the 48-team field.

The Huskers earned the #5 overall seed and will play on April 15 at 2:30 CT in Omaha at the CHI Health Center.

The bottom left quadrant of the bracket.#NCAAVB pic.twitter.com/eHVV8FV9hN — NCAA Women's Volleyball (@NCAAVolleyball) April 4, 2021

GUYS, WE’RE HEADED TO OMAHA.



WHO’S COMING WITH US??? https://t.co/7kRLBYG3bt — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) April 4, 2021

