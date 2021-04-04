Advertisement

Huskers’ opponent announced in NCAA Volleyball Tournament

Big Ten
Big Ten(Nebraska Athletics)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska volleyball team will play the winner of Texas State and Utah Valley in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, as the Huskers are in the 48-team field.

The Huskers earned the #5 overall seed and will play on April 15 at 2:30 CT in Omaha at the CHI Health Center.

