Monday Forecast: More unseasonably warm weather, breezy winds into Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More active weather will headline the forecast as we head into the upcoming work week with very warm temperatures to start the week before we cool back to more seasonal levels as the week wears on.

For Sunday evening, very mild conditions are expected to hang around the state with mainly clear skies. We will see increasing clouds across central and eastern Nebraska into later Sunday evening as a weak wave moves out of the Rockies. In combination with that subtle disturbance, the low level jet is expected to increase across the area and this will give us a small chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms across parts of central and eastern Nebraska from late Sunday evening and into very early on Monday morning. The SPC has outlined parts of central and eastern Nebraska for a general thunderstorm risk for Sunday night, and it’s in these areas that the we’ll see the best chances to see a few showers or storms. No severe storms are expected.

With mostly cloudy skies and south winds at 10 to 20 MPH through the overnight period, it will be a very warm night and should give a good night to sleep with the windows open - especially in eastern Nebraska where overnight lows are only forecast to drop into the mid and upper 50s. Temperatures will remain mild, but a bit cooler across western Nebraska with morning lows in the 40s.

More warm and breezy weather is on tap for Monday as temperatures will remain unseasonably mild. Look for high temperatures again to reach the 80s to near 90° for most of the state with mostly sunny skies and south or southwest winds at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH.

Into Monday evening, another weak wave moving out of the Rockies will combine with a cold front settling south into the area to give us another chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms across parts of the state. The best chances will likely be across parts of central and into northeastern Nebraska where there is a marginal risk for severe weather as one or two thunderstorms could reach severe limits with some large hail and damaging wind gusts. There’s a pretty decent chance that Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska remain dry throughout the entirety of Monday.

The best rain chances for Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska will likely come into the day on Tuesday and into Tuesday night as a cold front pushes through the area and a low pressure system swings through the state. This will lead to increasing rain chances throughout the day on Tuesday with temperatures beginning to retreat back to more seasonal levels behind the system as we head into Wednesday. There will continue to be some chances for an isolated strong to severe storm, but the severe threat will shift across extreme southern Nebraska and into Kansas where there is a marginal and slight risk for severe storms.

Chances for rain will continue into Wednesday and Thursday of this week on the backside of the low pressure system. We’ll also look for much cooler and blustery conditions for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska. Pleasant spring weather appears to be on tap for Friday and into next weekend.

