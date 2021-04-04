Advertisement

Nebraska softball gets split at Rutgers

The Huskers split the double-header at Rutgers on Saturday
The Nebraska softball team celebrates a win against Penn State
The Nebraska softball team celebrates a win against Penn State(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - Grand slams were the story of Saturday’s softball doubleheader between Nebraska and Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. In game one, a Husker grand slam capped a five-run first inning as Nebraska cruised to an 8-1 victory. But in game two, Rutgers broke a 5-5 tie with a grand slam of its own en route to a 10-6 win.

Nebraska (11-8) has won two of the first three games in the series and will go for its third consecutive Big Ten series win on Sunday.

Nebraska and Rutgers wrap up their four-game series on Sunday with a single game at 10 a.m. (Central).

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Austin Hayes, 34, was last seen near 23rd and A Streets on April 1 wearing a Philadelphia...
LPD search for Endangered Missing Person
Three arrests in meth investigation by Chase County Sheriff's Office.
Three arrested in meth operation
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
The latest information on how to find a COVID-19 vaccine in Nebraska
Every adult in Nebraska can get a COVID Vaccine; Here’s how

Latest News

Nebraska lost to Illinois on Saturday night, 10-8
Huskers have win-streak snapped at Illinois
Gwen Lane scored the winning goal for the Huskers at Barbara Hibner Stadium on Saturday...
Nebraska Earns 1-0 Regular Season Finale Win Over Iowa
The Nebraska baseball team beat Illinois on Friday night, 8-6
Huskers take down Illinois, take over first place in Big Ten
Andrews Sisters Power NU to 12-3 Win at Rutgers