Nebraska softball gets split at Rutgers

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - Grand slams were the story of Saturday’s softball doubleheader between Nebraska and Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. In game one, a Husker grand slam capped a five-run first inning as Nebraska cruised to an 8-1 victory. But in game two, Rutgers broke a 5-5 tie with a grand slam of its own en route to a 10-6 win.

Nebraska (11-8) has won two of the first three games in the series and will go for its third consecutive Big Ten series win on Sunday.

Nebraska and Rutgers wrap up their four-game series on Sunday with a single game at 10 a.m. (Central).

