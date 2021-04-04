Advertisement

Speedways Motors Museum of American Speed reopens after closing for a year

Speedways Motors, a museum of American speed, reopened this week after being closed since the...
Speedways Motors, a museum of American speed, reopened this week after being closed since the pandemic started.(Nicole Griffith)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln gem, that is recognized nationally, is reopening its doors after being closed for a year.

Speedways Motors, Museum of American Speed, reopened this week after being closed since the pandemic started. The museum curators said they have 12 staff members and more than 50 volunteers. Some of the volunteers are older, so they didn’t want to reopen too soon and risk getting anyone sick.

Tim Matthews, curator at the museum, said that seeing visitors this week has been wonderful.

“Super exciting,” said Matthews. “We toyed around with the idea to open sooner, but when the date finally came it just felt right. Seeing people enjoying the displays has been great. Everybody has been following the rules the way we would hope, and everybody is so respectful and we just love it.”

The museum also got new exhibits during the shut down. Visitors who stop by must sign in and take a temperature check and wear masks.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Austin Hayes, 34, was last seen near 23rd and A Streets on April 1 wearing a Philadelphia...
LPD search for Endangered Missing Person
Three arrests in meth investigation by Chase County Sheriff's Office.
Three arrested in meth operation
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
The latest information on how to find a COVID-19 vaccine in Nebraska
Every adult in Nebraska can get a COVID Vaccine; Here’s how

Latest News

More than 100 children are getting some surprise Easter cheer, all thanks to three non-profits...
Three non-profits come together to spread Easter cheer
“I’m feeling great. It’s exciting to be able to get the vaccine,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Gov. Ricketts receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, encourages Nebraskans to sign up
Very warm weather is expected on Easter Sunday with highs into the lower and middle 80s across...
Sunday Forecast: Sunshine, very warm weather for Easter Sunday
Assault at TSCI sends inmate to hospital