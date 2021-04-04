Speedways Motors Museum of American Speed reopens after closing for a year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln gem, that is recognized nationally, is reopening its doors after being closed for a year.

Speedways Motors, Museum of American Speed, reopened this week after being closed since the pandemic started. The museum curators said they have 12 staff members and more than 50 volunteers. Some of the volunteers are older, so they didn’t want to reopen too soon and risk getting anyone sick.

Tim Matthews, curator at the museum, said that seeing visitors this week has been wonderful.

“Super exciting,” said Matthews. “We toyed around with the idea to open sooner, but when the date finally came it just felt right. Seeing people enjoying the displays has been great. Everybody has been following the rules the way we would hope, and everybody is so respectful and we just love it.”

The museum also got new exhibits during the shut down. Visitors who stop by must sign in and take a temperature check and wear masks.

