Advertisement

Arkansas governor vetoes transgender youth treatment ban

The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing...
The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment.(Source: Gov. Asa Hutchinson on YouTube)
By ANDREW DeMILLO
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday vetoed legislation that would have made his state the first to ban gender confirming treatments or surgery for transgender youth.

The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment.

The Republican Legislature could still enact the measure, since it only takes a simple majority to override a governor’s veto in Arkansas.

Hutchinson’s veto follow pleas from pediatricians, social workers and the parents of transgender youth who said the measure would harm a community already at risk for depression and suicide.

It was the latest measure targeting transgender people that easily advanced in the Arkansas Legislature and other states this year. Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee’s governors have signed laws banning transgender girls and women from competing on school sports teams consistent with the gender identity.

Hutchinson recently signed a measure allowing doctors to refuse to treat someone because of moral or religious objections, a law that opponents have said could be used to turn away LGBTQ patients.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Ten
Huskers Earn No. 5 National Seed in NCAA Tournament
Gov. Ricketts: ‘Nebraska stands with Georgia’
UPDATE: Endangered missing man found
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in...
Facebook data on more than 500M accounts found online

Latest News

The 68-year-old Russian president, who has been in power for more than two decades, said he...
Putin signs law allowing him 2 more terms as Russia’s leader
There is growing concern over a COVID-19 variant that is infecting children and young adults.
Growing concern over a COVID-19 variant infecting children and young adults
Governor Ricketts urging vaccinations as state moves to Phase 2b, with all adults eligible
Veterans advocates push for WWII Medal of Honor state funeral
Veterans advocates push for WWII Medal of Honor state funeral
The Nebraska Football Road Race has raised more than $125,000 for cancer research.
Nebraska Football Road Race Set for June 20