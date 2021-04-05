City park facility reservations resume Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Parks and Recreation Department will resume accepting reservations at 8 a.m. Wednesday for rental of city park buildings and shelters, picnic tables and sports areas. The earliest date for which any facility can be used is May 1. Facility rentals have been suspended since May 2020 due to the pandemic.

Shelters and group picnic tables may be reserved for three-hour blocks from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., or daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The reservations include set up and clean up time. Reservations are not completed until payment is received.

Enclosed shelters at Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive, and Bethany Park, 66th and Vine streets, are $120/three hours, $240/day, and require a $100 refundable damage deposit. Van Dorn Park at 9th and Van Dorn streets is $105/three hours, $210/day, and a $100 refundable damage deposit is required.

Open shelters are $60/three hours or $120/day. Locations include Antelope, Belmont Bethany, Cooper, Henry, Holmes, Mahoney, Oak Lake, Peter Pan, Roberts, Roper, Tierra, and University Place.

Group picnic tables at Antelope, Holmes, and Peter Pan parks are $40/three hours or $80/day.

The Auld Pavilion in Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive, cannot be reserved online and must be reserved in person at the Parks and Recreation Administrative Offices at 3131 “O” St., Suite 300. The facility is available from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The rental fee is $400/four hours and a refundable $400 damage deposit is required.

Reservations and rental payments can be made at the Parks and Recreation Lincoln Administrative Office or online at parks.lincoln.ne.gov (select “Reserve a Park Area”). Indoor basketball and volleyball courts, outdoor playfields, and ball fields may also be reserved online at parks.lincoln.ne.gov (select “Reserve a Ballfield or Court”).

For more information about Parks and Recreation rentals and programs, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

