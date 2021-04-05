Highway 34 closes today for road work

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transpiration says road work will begin on Highway 34 west of York.

In a press release, NDOT says the construction will be from Highway 81 on the west side of York, to S-93A. As a result, Highway 34 will be completely closed.

“Work will include concrete resurfacing, asphalt shoulder resurfacing, median repair, and grading,” according to the release.

NDOT says traffic will be detoured from S-93A to I-80 to US-81, in both directions.

“When US-34 is not closed, traffic will be maintained with flaggers and a pilot car. Access to the airport will be maintained during construction.”

The project is expected to be completed by late fall of this year. Drivers are urged to use caution when driving through this area.

