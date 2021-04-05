Advertisement

Highway 34 closes today for road work

Highway 34 road work.
Highway 34 road work.(KOLN/Gray TV)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transpiration says road work will begin on Highway 34 west of York.

In a press release, NDOT says the construction will be from Highway 81 on the west side of York, to S-93A. As a result, Highway 34 will be completely closed.

“Work will include concrete resurfacing, asphalt shoulder resurfacing, median repair, and grading,” according to the release.

NDOT says traffic will be detoured from S-93A to I-80 to US-81, in both directions.

“When US-34 is not closed, traffic will be maintained with flaggers and a pilot car. Access to the airport will be maintained during construction.”

The project is expected to be completed by late fall of this year. Drivers are urged to use caution when driving through this area.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Ten
Huskers Earn No. 5 National Seed in NCAA Tournament
Gov. Ricketts: ‘Nebraska stands with Georgia’
UPDATE: Endangered missing man found
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in...
Facebook data on more than 500M accounts found online

Latest News

Very warm weather is expected again on Monday with highs in the 80s to near 90°.
Monday Forecast: More unseasonably warm weather, breezy winds into Monday
Lincoln churches celebrate Easter for second time during the pandemic
Lincoln churches celebrate Easter for second time during the pandemic
Nebraska dugout at Hawks Field
Huskers take series at Illinois with 12-7 Win
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County