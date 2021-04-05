Lincoln churches celebrate Easter for second time during the pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the second year in a row, churches in Lincoln are celebrating Easter during a pandemic. Ministers across Lincoln said a lot is different from last year’s Easter service compared to this year.

First Plymouth senior minister Jim Keck said, “To have all of that worship going on today; my heart is full.”

First Plymouth offers both in-person and digital options for its church services.

People are asked to stay socially distant while in the church. The way First Plymouth maintains this is by putting seat cushions on the pews where people can sit.

“We’ve limited each service to just a couple of hundred,” Keck said. “But, I’m loving the combination of joyfulness and safety. I didn’t think that was possible.”

Other churches across Lincoln, including Elevate Church, also use specific guidelines. Rules at Elevate Church are based on people making personal health decisions for themselves.

Elevate Church associate pastor Michael Eskenazi said, “If they want to come in and celebrate with the body they can. If they want to celebrate at home from their couch and watch us online, they’re welcome to do that.”

Elevate Church did a drive-in service last year allowing people to park in the parking lot to hear the service. The minister would do the service from the back of a U-Haul trailer.

Both hand sanitizer and masks are available for people, but it’s not required. They’ve been following these guidelines since last May.

“They absolutely love it,” Eskenazi said. “They absolutely need it and they recognize the need for it.”

Both churches said creating a social environment is essential especially since most people lost the opportunity for it the past year.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.