Lincoln photographer captures life throughout the pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As COVID-19 has swept over the nation, a Lincoln photographer wanted to memorialize the moment in time. To document how the pandemic was affecting the community, he asked to take pictures of complete strangers.

Seventy-three-year-old Mike Farrell has produced several documentaries for Nebraska Educational TV. After sifting through old photos last March, he put out a notice on Facebook for his portrait project idea.

In late summer of last year, as the pandemic took its heaviest toll, Farrell began taking portraits to showcase the emotions the disease had on people. While there was sadness and worry, he discovered that the pictures also captured some hope.

“This little boy and some of these other children are the future of our country. You know, that’s the positive side of this, the hopeful side of this project. I’ve had a lot of people saying thank you for letting me be a part of this; this is a meaningful thing to me. And so that to me is the reward,” says Farrell.

Each person in the project receives a copy of their own portrait. Farrell is also compiling all of the photos into a book along with people’s comments. He hopes that these photos will tell the story of living life in the pandemic over the past year.

Farrell estimates he has spent $10,000 on the project, and hopes to someday have the work displayed in a gallery.

