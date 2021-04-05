Advertisement

Lincoln Primary Election is Tuesday | Read about the candidates

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Primary Election is April 6 and the General Election is May 4.

You can look up your polling place here.

View a sample ballot here.

Twelve candidates, including three incumbents, are running for the three Lincoln City Council at-large seats. Voters will cast a ballot for three candidates in the primary and six candidates will advance to the general election. We asked the candidates for city council several questions, from their thoughts on the City of Lincoln’s pandemic response to property taxes and affordable housing. Click on the links below to view their unedited responses.

Lincoln City Council Candidates
Mary Hilton
Mary Hilton
Roy Christensen
Roy Christensen
Sandra Washington
Sandra Washington
Bennie Shobe
Bennie Shobe
Trevor Reilly
Trevor Reilly
Maggie Mae Squires
Maggie Mae Squires
Eric Burling
Eric Burling
Tom Beckius
Tom Beckius
Elina Newman
Dr. Elina Newman
Peter Kolozsy
Peter Kolozsy
Joe Swanson
Joe Swanson
Aurang Zeb

Occupation: Small business owner

Aurang Zeb

In the race to be on the Board of Education for Lincoln Public Schools District 1, 3, 5, and 7, one seat in each district up for grabs. The top two vote getters in each district will advance to the general election. See which district you live in here.

LPS Board of Education District 1
Christina Campbell
Colette Yellow Robe
Kathy Danek
LPS Board of Education District 3
Barbara Baier
LPS Board of Education District 5
Lanny Boswell
LPS Board of Education District 7
Michael Patestas
Don Mayhew

In the race for Airport Authority, two seats are up for grabs. All four candidates will advance to the general election.

Lincoln Airport Authority
Nicki Behmer
Jason Krueger
John Olsson
Tracy Refior

View election results beginning Tuesday, April 6 at 8 p.m. here.

