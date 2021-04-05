Lincoln Primary Election is Tuesday | Read about the candidates

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Primary Election is April 6 and the General Election is May 4.

You can look up your polling place here.

View a sample ballot here.

Twelve candidates, including three incumbents, are running for the three Lincoln City Council at-large seats. Voters will cast a ballot for three candidates in the primary and six candidates will advance to the general election. We asked the candidates for city council several questions, from their thoughts on the City of Lincoln’s pandemic response to property taxes and affordable housing. Click on the links below to view their unedited responses.

In the race to be on the Board of Education for Lincoln Public Schools District 1, 3, 5, and 7, one seat in each district up for grabs. The top two vote getters in each district will advance to the general election. See which district you live in here.

LPS Board of Education District 3 Barbara Baier

LPS Board of Education District 5 Lanny Boswell

LPS Board of Education District 7 Michael Patestas Don Mayhew

In the race for Airport Authority, two seats are up for grabs. All four candidates will advance to the general election.

View election results beginning Tuesday, April 6 at 8 p.m. here.

