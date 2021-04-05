Advertisement

LPD: Man steals victim’s truck following argument

(Station)
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are working to find a truck after a man stole it following an argument.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, police responded to an area of 33rd and T Streets on a report of a robbery.

LPD said officers spoke with an 18-year-old man, who said that he’d been involved in an argument with another man who pointed a handgun at him.

Officers said the older male suspect stole the victim’s phone and got into the victim’s truck, which was unlocked with the keys in the ignition.

According to police, the suspect left the scene with the truck, which is a Dodge Ram 1500, that also contained approximately $500 worth of the victim’s property.

Investigators are conducting follow-up and this investigation is ongoing. LPD said the two men know each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

