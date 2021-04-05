Nebraska Football Road Race Set for June 20

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The annual Nebraska Football Road Race will return to an in-person format this summer with the family-friendly event set for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 20.

The Nebraska Football Road Race presented by the Lincoln Track Club features the one-mile Fun Run set to begin at 8 a.m. and the 5K run to follow at approximately 8:30 a.m. Both races will start and finish on Stadium Drive on the west side of Memorial Stadium.

All of the funds generated by Nebraska Football Road Race registrations will go directly to pediatric brain cancer research at the Buffet Cancer Center at UNMC. The Nebraska football program has a long, meaningful history supporting the pediatric brain cancer community.

The relationship was sparked by the 69-yard touchdown run by pediatric brain cancer patient Jack Hoffman in the 2013 Spring Game. The football team subsequently decided to take on the task of raising awareness and funds for the rare disease. The Nebraska Football Road Race has raised more than $125,000 for pediatric brain cancer research.

This year’s Road Race will also honor and recognize Andy Hoffman, Jack’s father and the co-founder of the Team Jack Foundation. Hoffman passed away on March 1 at the age of 42 after his own battle with brain cancer.

The leadership team for this year’s Road Race includes quarterback Adrian Martinez, linebacker Ryan Schommer and tight ends Austin Allen and Thomas Fidone. Husker players will participate in the one-mile Fun Run and registrants will have limited opportunities to interact with members of the Nebraska football team at the event with adherence to COVID safety protocols.

On-line registration for the event is now open and continues through June 15 at Huskers.com/RoadRace. The entry fee is $25 for the one-mile Fun Run and $30 for the 5K. In addition to the donation to pediatric brain cancer research, those registering will receive a Nebraska Football Road Race t-shirt and bracelet. Additionally, the first 1,000 registrants will be invited to view a practice during fall camp before the Huskers take the field for the 2021 season.

