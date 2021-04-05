Advertisement

Owner makes mobile bed for elderly dog with trouble walking

Tom Antonino and his wife handcrafted a mobile bed for their dog, 16-year-old Cocoa, after she...
Tom Antonino and his wife handcrafted a mobile bed for their dog, 16-year-old Cocoa, after she began having trouble walking. It allowed her to do her favorite things, like go to the dog park, sit by the ocean and watch sunsets.(Source: Facebook/Carrie Copenhaver, WTKR via CNN)
By WTKR Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:09 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WTKR) - Before her death, walking became difficult for a 16-year-old dog from Virginia, but her owner crafted her a mobile bed that still allowed her to enjoy her favorite activities.

Cocoa was once an energetic Chesapeake Bay retriever, but by the time she reached 16, walking became too much for her. So, her owners, Tom Antonino and his wife, handcrafted a mobile bed for her that still allowed her to do her favorite things, like go to the dog park, sit by the ocean and watch sunsets.

“My wife and I, we came up with a way to, with a mechanics creeper and stuff like that, to take her for walks. We had rope and a bed, and we’d bring her out,” Antonino said.

Antonino, Cocoa and their family live in Georgia but spend a lot of time in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where a woman snapped a photo of Cocoa “going for a walk” via her mobile bed. She posted it on Facebook, and the sweet moment quickly spread across the internet.

A Facebook-less Antonino had no idea at first how many people heard Cocoa’s story.

“I found out from my brother-in-law. He said, ‘Is this you?’ and then other people asked, ‘Is this you?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s Cocoa. That’s Cocoa and I going for a walk,’” he said.

But all good things come to an end, as did Cocoa’s walks. The dog died recently but not before making a lasting impact on many, offering proof of unconditional love.

“It hit a chord with people. The bond we have with our dogs and our pets, it’s strong,” Antonino said.

Copyright 2021 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big Ten
Huskers Earn No. 5 National Seed in NCAA Tournament
Gov. Ricketts: ‘Nebraska stands with Georgia’
UPDATE: Endangered missing man found
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in...
Facebook data on more than 500M accounts found online

Latest News

The National Consumer Law Center is calling on Congress to take action against robocalls and...
Supreme Court ruling could increase robocalls and texts, watchdog group says
Jason Sanchez-Marks, 6, died in June 2020, weeks shy of his 7th birthday. His mother is accused...
Texas mother accused of killing 6-year-old son for insurance money
Very warm weather is expected again on Monday with highs in the 80s to near 90°.
Monday Forecast: More unseasonably warm weather, breezy winds into Monday
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2019 file photo shows a replica of The Actor statue on the red carpet at...
‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ takes top honors at SAG Awards