Death-row inmate dies at State Prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate sentenced to death for killing two Omaha children died on Saturday at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.

According to officials, 55-year-old Arthur Gales died early in the morning on April 3 at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. His sentence started December 9, 2003.

Gales was sentenced to death on charges out of Douglas County that included two counts of first degree murder and a count of second degree murder. This included the rape and strangulation of a 13-year-old girl and the drowning of her 7-year-old brother in 2000.

The Nebraska Supreme court had rejected an appeal from Gales challenging the state’s death penalty statutes. Gales had challenged everything from the way the three-judge panels were picked in capital cases to the constitutionality of using the electric chair for executions. Gales was ordered to be resentenced after lawmakers met in a special session in late 2002 an challenged the state’s death penalty law. Gales was re-sentenced for his crimes in 2003.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, but Gales was undergoing treatment for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

