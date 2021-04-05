Tuesday Forecast: Staying warm, breezy with a good chance for showers and storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures have reached the top of the roller coaster and are set to make a fall back to more seasonal levels as we head into the rest of the week with more active weather headlining the forecast over the coming days, including on Tuesday where isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible across eastern Nebraska.

Lincoln and eastern Nebraska will continue to see a small chance for some isolated storms on Monday evening, though the best chances for a few showers and isolated strong to severe storms will likely sit across parts of northern and into northeastern Nebraska as a cold front begins to settle into the state. The SPC has outlined a marginal risk for severe weather for Monday evening across these areas and if we do see thunderstorms develop, large hail and damaging winds would be the primary threats.

Isolated strong to severe storms are possible across parts of northern and northeastern Nebraska on Monday evening as a cold front begins to settle south into the area. (KOLN)

That cold front along with a low pressure system moving out of the Rockies will lead to much better chances for showers and thunderstorms for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska on Tuesday with the SPC again putting much of eastern Nebraska under a marginal risk for severe weather. Again, large hail and damaging winds would be the primary threats, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out on Tuesday.

Much of eastern Nebraska is under a marginal risk for severe weather on Tuesday where large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats, though an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. (KOLN)

We should see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with more breezy weather as the cold front begins to drop into the area. Initially we should see southeast winds at 15 to 25 MPH with gusts between 30 and 40 MPH possible before winds turn to the north and northwest Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday as the cold front drops through the area. Showers and storms are expected to really ramp up as we head Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening and Tuesday night with rain chances continuing into the day on Wednesday and Thursday on the backside of the low pressure system.

There will be a small chance for some isolated storms on Monday evening, but the bests chances for rain this week will likely come Tuesday evening and Tuesday night for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

It will be another very mild start to the day on Tuesday - especially across eastern Nebraska - where morning lows are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 50s to near 60°. By the afternoon as the cold front is pushing across the state, we should see a wide range of temperatures with highs in the 40s in far western Nebraska and highs into the upper 70s across the southeast. Much cooler, but much more seasonal weather is then on tap for Wednesday with highs falling into the mid 40s to upper 50s across the state.

Another very mild night is expected across eastern Nebraska with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s to near 60°. (KOLN)

A cold front pushing through the state will lead to a wide range of temperatures on Tuesday with highs in the low 40s in northwestern Nebraska and near 80° in southeastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Cooler and breezy conditions are expected on Wednesday with high temperatures falling to the mid 40s and mid 50s. (KOLN)

The cooler temperatures will hang around on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s, but it looks a little more pleasant for Friday and into the weekend with temperatures climbing back to the mid 60s to near 70°.

Temperatures begin trending back down over the coming days with chances for showers and thunderstorms through midweek this week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.