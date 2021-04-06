Baylor beats Gonzaga in NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: AP) - Gonzaga’s pursuit of an perfect season ended with an out-of-synch showing in an 86-70 loss to Baylor in the NCAA championship game. The Bulldogs had a chance to become the first unbeaten national champion since Indiana in 1976. They never found the same seamless execution that had led them to a 31-0 record.

Jalen Suggs followed his game-winning shot against UCLA in the national semifinals by getting in early foul trouble before regrouping for 22 points. Fellow All-Americans Corey Kispert and Drew Timme didn’t have big games. The Zags finished with a season-low 70 points.

