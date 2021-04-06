Advertisement

Baylor beats Gonzaga in NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship

Baylor head coach Scott Drew gets a hug from guard Mark Vital at the end of the championship...
Baylor head coach Scott Drew gets a hug from guard Mark Vital at the end of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Dan Corey
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: AP) - Gonzaga’s pursuit of an perfect season ended with an out-of-synch showing in an 86-70 loss to Baylor in the NCAA championship game. The Bulldogs had a chance to become the first unbeaten national champion since Indiana in 1976. They never found the same seamless execution that had led them to a 31-0 record.

Jalen Suggs followed his game-winning shot against UCLA in the national semifinals by getting in early foul trouble before regrouping for 22 points. Fellow All-Americans Corey Kispert and Drew Timme didn’t have big games. The Zags finished with a season-low 70 points.

