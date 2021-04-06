FBI warning of new COVID-19 survey scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The FBI Omaha Field Office is warning of a new COVID-19 scam that is targeting people who have received a COVID vaccination.

An increasing number of those vaccinated are being asked via email or text message to participate in a fraudulent postvaccine survey.

If they participate, they are promised a prize or cash.

No post-vaccine surveys are being conducted by Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson. Any emails or text messages that appear to be sent from those companies seeking personal financial information are fraudulent, the FBI says.

In addition to the fake vaccine survey, FBI Omaha is also warning people not to post photos of your vaccine card to social media websites. Your personal information could be stolen to commit fraud.

