LPD: 10 reported catalytic converter thefts in last 8 days

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has reported 10 catalytic converter thefts since March 29. One of the businesses impacted by this was Tech Masters located in southwest Lincoln.

President of Tech Masters, Nick Buresh, said, “Now you’ve got to spend a couple of thousand dollars to get it repaired.”

Buresh said one of his employees went to start a truck on Friday, but he was unable to.

They thought it was a battery issue, but it later turned into another one.

“On the driver’s side, we noticed that a catalytic converter was cut out so I believe they set the alarm off and cut the wires to stop the alarm,” Buresh said.

Of the 10 reported catalytic converter thefts since March 29, there were 16 total vehicles involved.

Auto experts said replacing a catalytic converter could range from a few hundred dollars to thousands of dollars.

Auto Connection manager, Peter Shoup, said it all depends on other damage caused by removing one.

“They cause damage to the oxygen censors; things like that. it’ll obviously cause the vehicle to run irregularly,” Shoup said.

He said they’ve had quite a few calls to replace catalytic converters. He happened to be one of them.

Shoup said, “It was definitely a holy cow factor when you go out there to start it up and it’s like ‘Woah’.”

A reason Shoup said these thefts are likely up is that websites tell people how much catalytic converters cost based on the style of the car.

Many of these thieves likely wanting what’s inside it.

Shoup said, “There’s a lot of precious, rare metals. they have platinum, palladium, rhodium inside of them.”

The manager said platinum used to make wedding rings could be coming from a stolen catalytic converter.

Tech Masters expects to have its truck out of the shop in the next few days.

