LPD: Man threatens clerk, spits on officer while being arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing drug charges, after officers with the Lincoln Police Department said he caused a disturbance at a business and spit on an officer during his arrest.

Just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, offices were called to Eto’s Liquor, near 11th and G Streets, for a report of a disturbance.

LPD said the manager told responding officers that a man who had previously been banned from the store was there and acting strange. The manager told police that when he asked the man to leave, the man yelled that he was going to get his, ‘.380,’ which the manager thought meant that he was going to get a gun.

Officers said they found the man, identified as Jeremy Pickinpaugh, who was walking away from the business. LPD said they tried stopping Pickinpaugh who initially tried turning and walking away from officers.

LPD said the officers had to grab onto Pickinpaugh as he was trying to walk away. According to police, Pickinpaugh resisted the officers, pulling his arms away and reaching into his pocket.

LPD said after a struggle, officers were able to arrest Pickinpaugh and found a glass pipe with residue and a razor blade.

According to police, as the officer was walking Pickinpaugh to a cruiser, he turned and spit on the officer’s head.

Police said the residue on the pipe field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Pickinpaugh was arrested for an outstanding arrest warrant, and is facing possession of a controlled substance charges, felony resisting arrest subsequent offense charges, assault on a police officer by bodily fluids and disturbing the peace.

