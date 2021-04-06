Advertisement

Maroon 5 show cancelled

Photo: Maroon 5 / The Ellen DeGeneres
Photo: Maroon 5 / The Ellen DeGeneres(WDBJ)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Pinnacle Bank Arena announced that the Aug. 11 Maroon 5 show was canceled on Tuesday.

Credit card purchases made online at ticketmaster.com or credit card purchases made in person at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Innovative Pain & Spine Ticket Office will automatically be refunded to the purchaser’s credit card. All other tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Cash purchases made in person at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Innovative Pain & Spine Ticket Office must email boxoffice@pinnaclebankarena.com or call 402.904.5641 to arrange a time to return tickets to the ticket office to receive a cash refund.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LFR on scene of an apartment fire at 61st and Vine
Early morning fire breaks out in east Lincoln apartment complex
55-year-old Arthur Gales died early in the morning on April 3 at the Tecumseh State...
Death-row inmate dies at State Prison
Lincoln Primary
Lincoln Primary Election is today | Read about the candidates
Omaha fire crews responded to the scene of an underground fire.
Crews respond to underground fire in downtown Omaha
Highway 34 road work.
Highway 34 closes today for road work

Latest News

Catalytic converter thefts continue rising in Lincoln.
Catalytic converter thefts continue rising
Severe 'Storms Possible...
Our Summer-like Heat Begins To Retreat...With Severe ‘Storms Part Of That Transition...
Missing inmate arrested in Omaha
Gwen Lane scored the winning goal for the Huskers at Barbara Hibner Stadium on Saturday...
Short, Lane Earn Big Ten Player of the Week Honors