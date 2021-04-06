Maroon 5 show cancelled

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Pinnacle Bank Arena announced that the Aug. 11 Maroon 5 show was canceled on Tuesday.

Credit card purchases made online at ticketmaster.com or credit card purchases made in person at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Innovative Pain & Spine Ticket Office will automatically be refunded to the purchaser’s credit card. All other tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Cash purchases made in person at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Innovative Pain & Spine Ticket Office must email boxoffice@pinnaclebankarena.com or call 402.904.5641 to arrange a time to return tickets to the ticket office to receive a cash refund.

