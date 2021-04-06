Martinez meets with media, says it’s ‘prove it’ year
On Monday morning, select Nebraska coaches and players spoke with the media at Memorial Stadium
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez spoke with the media on Monday inside Memorial Stadium as spring practice continues for the Huskers.
Martinez, who’s entering his fourth season with Nebraska, said that he’s trimmed down body fat and has improved his motion. He also calls the upcoming season, a ‘prove it’ year.
“Not just for me. I think it’s a prove it year for us, as a team, as a unit. I think there’s a lot of we’re capable of, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy. We have to work for it. Gotta prove it, gotta prove it to each other and prove it to this state,” said the returning quarterback.
Turnovers are a big point of emphasis with Martinez this off-season, according to Nebraska quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco.
