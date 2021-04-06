Advertisement

Norwegian Cruise Line to resume trips in Greece, Caribbean

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Norwegian Cruise Line is announcing plans to resume sailing after being shut down for more than a year by the pandemic.

Norwegian said Tuesday that it plans trips in late July in the Greek islands and in August in the Caribbean.

The cruise line expects the sailings to attract plenty of Americans, who can’t cruise yet in U.S. waters.

Norwegian said all passengers and crew members will need to be fully vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 before boarding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

55-year-old Arthur Gales died early in the morning on April 3 at the Tecumseh State...
Death-row inmate dies at State Prison
LFR on scene of an apartment fire at 61st and Vine
Early morning fire breaks out in east Lincoln apartment complex
Lincoln Primary
Lincoln Primary Election is today | Read about the candidates
Highway 34 road work.
Highway 34 closes today for road work
Omaha fire crews responded to the scene of an underground fire.
Crews respond to underground fire in downtown Omaha

Latest News

Catalytic converter thefts continue rising in Lincoln.
Catalytic converter thefts continue rising
Kelly Sills of Baton Rouge, La., complained he spent $15,000 for the Disney vacation. He was...
Man arrested at Disney Springs refused temperature screening, refused to leave, deputies say
Washington and Tehran are set to begin indirect talks through intermediaries, one of the first...
World powers seek to bring US back into Iran nuclear deal
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee...
McConnell warns corporations off political speech, says it’s ‘stupid’
Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
Study: Moderna vaccine lasts at least 6 months