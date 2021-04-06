Our Summer-like Heat Begins To Retreat...With Severe ‘Storms Part Of That Transition...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front slicing across Nebraska will bring the threat of severe weather to the region...followed by much cooler and much wetter weather for most of the rest of the week...

After several days of summer-like conditions across the state...a strong cold front will bring a return to more typical early-spring weather. That will include the POTENTIAL for severe weather Tuesday night...followed by cool-and-damp conditions for Wednesday and Thursday. Large hail and damaging winds appear to be the main severe weather threats from expected thunderstorms Tuesday night...but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Once the severe weather threat has ended by late Tuesday night...the middle of your week will be cloudy...blustery...and cool with periodic rain chances. Highs will hold primarily in the 50s...although some locations may not make it out of the 40s if rain is more persistent. Another frontal system will give us a small rain chance on Friday...but it appears that much of the day should be dry. At this time the weekend looks “mainly dry”...but we will include a small chance for rain early on Saturday...and then again by Sunday night. High temperatures on Saturday should reach the mid 60s...with Sunday looking a bit warmer...with highs in the upper 60s.

Your Lincoln Forecast...

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms likely...some of the ‘storms may be severe at times. South winds of 10 to 20 mph...with gusts to 30 or 35 mph before shifting to the west after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s-to-near 50°

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy...breezy...and much cooler with a 70% chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms. Northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph...with gusts to 35 mph possible. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A 60% chance for more rain...mainly cloudy and even cooler. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph...with gusts to 30 mph at times.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy...breezy and continued cool with a 60% chance for more rain. Highs in the middle 50s. Northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph...with gusts to 30 mph at times.

