Advertisement

Police Service Dog aids task force in meth arrest

Police lights
Police lights(.)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force arrested a man for possessing 9.4 grams of methamphetamine Friday night.

Investigators contacted the driver of Ford F-150 in the area of 1st and Cornhusker after several traffic violations at around 10:30 p.m. Responding officers said the driver refused to answer questions and refused to exit the vehicle when asked.

After the driver looked around the vehicle frantically and appeared nervous, they removed him from the vehicle.

Police Service Dog, Diesel, responded to the scene and helped detect drugs in the vehicle. Investigators located drug paraphernalia, a scale, pipe and a holster with ammunition.

Investigators said the man held a loaded .38 Special handgun, $774 cash and two bags of methamphetamine weighing 9.4 grams.

The driver was identified as 31-year old Brandon Parmentier. Due to previous convictions, Parmentier is prohibited from possessing a weapon.

Parmentier was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Possession of a Firearm with a Drug Violation, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, and Possess Money while Violating a Drug Law.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

55-year-old Arthur Gales died early in the morning on April 3 at the Tecumseh State...
Death-row inmate dies at State Prison
LFR on scene of an apartment fire at 61st and Vine
Early morning fire breaks out in east Lincoln apartment complex
Lincoln Primary
Lincoln Primary Election is today | Read about the candidates
Highway 34 road work.
Highway 34 closes today for road work
Omaha fire crews responded to the scene of an underground fire.
Crews respond to underground fire in downtown Omaha

Latest News

Catalytic converter thefts continue rising in Lincoln.
Catalytic converter thefts continue rising
LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s Response to COVID-19
Tim Miles named head coach for San José State University men’s basketball program
Jeremy Pickinpaugh
LPD: Man threatens clerk, spits on officer while being arrested