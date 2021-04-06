Police Service Dog aids task force in meth arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force arrested a man for possessing 9.4 grams of methamphetamine Friday night.

Investigators contacted the driver of Ford F-150 in the area of 1st and Cornhusker after several traffic violations at around 10:30 p.m. Responding officers said the driver refused to answer questions and refused to exit the vehicle when asked.

After the driver looked around the vehicle frantically and appeared nervous, they removed him from the vehicle.

Police Service Dog, Diesel, responded to the scene and helped detect drugs in the vehicle. Investigators located drug paraphernalia, a scale, pipe and a holster with ammunition.

Investigators said the man held a loaded .38 Special handgun, $774 cash and two bags of methamphetamine weighing 9.4 grams.

The driver was identified as 31-year old Brandon Parmentier. Due to previous convictions, Parmentier is prohibited from possessing a weapon.

Parmentier was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Possession of a Firearm with a Drug Violation, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, and Possess Money while Violating a Drug Law.

