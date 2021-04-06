Advertisement

Severe t’storms possible Tuesday

South wind will increase 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.
South wind will increase 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.(1011 Weather Team)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be another windy and warm day for the Lincoln area, however, there will be more clouds and a chance for showers and thunderstorms through out the day. Partly sunny, windy and warm with isolated t’storms possible for much of the day. Late this afternoon the chance for thunderstorms will increase and a few of them could be severe, especially south of the Lincoln area. The main threat will be large hail and damaging winds over 60 mph. An isolated tornado is possible in south central and southeast Nebraska. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a south wind increasing 20 to 30 mph with a few gusts around 40 mph.

Scattered severe t'storms are possible in southern and southeastern Nebraska this afternoon and...
Scattered severe t'storms are possible in southern and southeastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threat.(1011 Weather Team)
One more warm day is expected in eastern Nebraska. The cool down begins in northwest Nebraska.
One more warm day is expected in eastern Nebraska. The cool down begins in northwest Nebraska.(1011 Weather Team)

Showers and t’storms will continue tonight and it will be cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Occasional showers and a few t’storms will continue on Wednesday and it will be breezy and much cooler with the highs in the mid 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Showers and t'storms become more likely late this afternoon and this evening.
Showers and t'storms become more likely late this afternoon and this evening.(1011 Weather Team)

Scattered showers will still be possible on Thursday with the high in the upper 50s. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Friday will be warmer with more sunshine expected. There will be a slight chance for a shower with the high in the mid 60s.

Saturday should be dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. Slight chance for a shower on Sunday with the afternoon high temperature around 70.

Monday will be cooler with an isolated shower possible. Highs around 60.

Cooling trend begins today with rain chances increasing. At this time the weekend looks nice.
Cooling trend begins today with rain chances increasing. At this time the weekend looks nice.(1011 Weather Team)

