Short, Lane Earn Big Ten Player of the Week Honors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Makinzie Short and Gwen Lane received weekly conference honors following the conclusion of the regular season, the Big Ten announced Tuesday. Short earned the Goalkeeper of the Week accolade and Lane merited Freshman of the Week.

Short closed the regular season with four saves against Iowa to help the team to its second win of the season and shutout the Hawkeyes on Saturday, April 3. The sophomore has made 32 saves on the year as the starting goalkeeper for Nebraska and has earned four shutouts this season.

Lane’s conference honor comes after she scored the Huskers’ game-winning goal against the Hawkeyes last weekend. She netted her first goal of her Nebraska career in the 23rd minute of the regular season finale to help the team earn its first win over Iowa since 2016.

This week’s conference honors are the first for both Short and Lane and the first time in program history that two different Huskers earned Big Ten weekly honors in the same week. The recognitions are the first for the Huskers since Aubrei Corder was named Goalkeeper of the Week on Oct. 2, 2018. Lane is the first Husker to earn Freshman of the Week since Theresa Pujado received the nod on Oct. 10, 2017.

Nebraska begins the postseason this week in Champaign, Ill., taking on Minnesota in the Big Ten Regional Weekend opener on Thursday. The game will kick off at 4 p.m. (CT) and will be streamed on BTN+.

